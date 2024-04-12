In March 2024, China’s outstanding loan growth rate showed a decrease to 9.6%, down from 10.1% in February 2024. The data was updated on April 12, 2024, reflecting a year-over-year comparison. This decline indicates a potential slowdown in borrowing activities in the country, which could have implications for China’s economic growth trajectory. The previous month’s figure, along with the latest data, points towards a trend of more cautious lending practices or a decreased demand for credit among businesses and individuals in China. Economists and analysts will be closely monitoring these developments to assess the broader impact on the Chinese economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com