In the latest economic update from China, it has been reported that Chinese retail sales year-to-date (YTD) have decreased to 4.7% in March 2024. The previous indicator had shown a slight uptick at 5.5% in February 2024 but has now declined. This data was last updated on 16 April 2024, highlighting a concerning trend in the retail sector in the country.The comparison period for this data is year-over-year, meaning the current 4.7% figure is a comparison of the change in retail sales for March 2024 to the same month a year ago. This drop in retail sales could have significant implications for the Chinese economy and consumer spending habits. Analysts will be closely monitoring future data releases to assess the impact of this decline on the overall economic landscape in China.