Shares of Chubb Limited (CB) surged by over 8% in pre-market trading on Thursday, reaching $273.71, following the announcement that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has acquired a stake in the company.In its quarterly report, Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it owned nearly 26 million shares of the insurance giant, valued at approximately $6.7 billion as of the end of March.On Wednesday, Chubb's shares closed at $252.97, reflecting a slight decline of 0.08%. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between $183.71 and $260.58.