Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) announced that the NBC Sports network will continue broadcasting the Kentucky Derby on the NBC channel and the Peacock streaming service until the year 2032. The collaboration between Churchill Downs and NBC Sports was first initiated in 2001.This extended agreement grants NBC multiplatform rights to broadcast a selection of events, such as the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks and Derby and Oaks Day programming. These shows will air on various NBC platforms including NBC, Peacock, USA Network and other NBC Universal channels.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com