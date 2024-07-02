Cineverse Corp. (CNVS) reported a significant increase in its fourth-quarter losses compared to the same period last year, falling short of Wall Street expectations.The company’s net loss for the quarter amounted to $14.8 million, or $1.10 per share, compared to a loss of $3.2 million, or $0.35 per share, in the fourth quarter of the previous year.Analysts, on average, had projected a loss of $0.21 per share, based on data from Thomson Reuters. It should be noted that these estimates generally exclude special items.Revenue for the quarter saw a decline of 20.8%, dropping to $9.9 million from $12.5 million in the same quarter last year.Summary of Cineverse Corp. Earnings (GAAP):- **Net Loss (Q4):** $14.8 million vs. $3.2 million last year- **Earnings Per Share (Q4):** $1.10 loss vs. $0.35 loss last year- **Revenue (Q4):** $9.9 million vs. $12.5 million last yearThe material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com