On Monday, Cineverse Corporation (known on the market as CNVS) revealed a strategic alliance with Gracenote, a subsidiary of Nielsen. The goal of this partnership is to integrate valuable metadata from countless movies and television shows into Cineverse's platform, cineSearch.This alliance is designed to enhance the functionality of cineSearch's Ava Chatbot. Presently, figuring out what to watch can be a daunting task for consumers; this collaboration seeks to rectify this issue by offering more personalized search results. By functioning as an AI-fueled discovery tool, cineSearch aims to simplify the process of searching for film and tv content.As a part of this enhancement, cineSearch will employ Gracenote's comprehensive databases of television and film data. This includes specific details about titles such as their summary, genre, cast list, director, and additional information about the product, all of which will be accessible through Ava.Finally, Cineverse Corporation reported that cineSearch is set to launch this upcoming spring.