Cintas Corporation (CTAS) recently reported an increased profit for its third quarter, surpassing Wall Street estimates. The profit stood at $397.58 million, equivalent to $3.84 per share, compared to last year's third quarter figures of $325.83 million or $3.14 per share.On average, analysts had predicted the company's earnings to be around $3.58 per share, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. It should be noted that these estimates usually exclude exceptional items.The company's quarterly revenue also showed an upswing, with a 10% increase to $2.41 billion from $2.19 billion the previous year.A quick overview of Cintas Corporation's earnings (in line with GAAP) shows the following:- Earnings for Q3 were $397.58 million, up from $325.83 million in the same period last year.- Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 were $3.84, up from $3.14 for the same period last year.- Q3 Revenue stood at $2.41 billion, up from $2.19 billion in the same period last year.Looking ahead, the company's full-year EPS guidance is set within the range of $14.80 to $15.00 and revenue guidance ranges from $9.57 billion to $9.60 billion.