CION Investment Corp. (CION) disclosed its financial performance for the fourth quarter, revealing a decrease in net investment income before taxes – from last year's $24.22 million to $21.82 million. The net income per share also dropped from $0.43 to $0.40 year on year.However, as of December 31, the net asset value per share had an uptick of 2.7%, amounting to $16.23. The total investment income also increased, coming to $60 million from the prior year's $55.50 million.In other developments, CION's Co-Chief Executive Officers declared the first quarter 2024 base distribution as $0.34 per share. This amount is scheduled to be distributed on March 28 to shareholders who held records as of March 22.In terms of market performance, CION Investment shares are currently trading at $11.27 on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), marking an increase of 2.82 percent.