Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) has announced that Chief Financial Officer Venk Nathamuni will be stepping down to pursue opportunities outside the semiconductor industry, effective May 24, 2024. In response, Ulf Habermann, the current Principal Accounting Officer, will assume the role of interim Chief Financial Officer upon Nathamuni's departure. The company is actively searching for a permanent replacement.Habermann, who has been with Cirrus Logic for 22 years, has held multiple positions within the finance department, including Controller, Treasurer, and Vice President of Finance. He will continue his duties as Principal Accounting Officer while serving as the interim CFO.