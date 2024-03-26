Cisco and Ford Motor Company announced on Tuesday that the Webex app by Cisco, used for conferencing and collaboration, is now accessible for download in the new Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience. This integration will be available for Ford and Lincoln customers on selected vehicles.Jeetu Patel, an Executive Vice President and General Manager of Cisco Security and Collaboration, said previous traveling professionals had limited connectivity options to stay productive on the road. With the integration of Webex into Ford’s vehicles, this problem is resolved and customers are provided with the choice to collaborate from anywhere. This upgrade essentially transforms vehicles into mobile workspaces without foregoing any regular work facilities.While driving, users can join audio-only Webex meetings and calls using the in-vehicle touchscreen effortlessly. When stationary, the driver can participate more fully in Webex meetings by viewing other remote participants’ video or shared content along with sharing reactions. They can also view the participant list and more, providing an experience similar to being at a desk in an office or at home.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com