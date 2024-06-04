Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) has unveiled a $1 billion global investment fund aimed at developing AI-powered solutions for networking, security, and observability.The company also announced its investment in AI firms such as Cohere, Mistral AI, and Scale AI, targeting enhancements in customer readiness, compute infrastructure, foundational models, model development, and AI training.Additionally, Cisco introduced the Cisco Nexus HyperFabric AI clusters, in partnership with Nvidia (NVDA), designed to facilitate the creation and deployment of AI infrastructure. They also unveiled Cisco Hypershield to safeguard AMD Pensando DPUs and Intel IPUs, and AppDynamics Log Observer Connect to accelerate decision-making processes. Moreover, a new certification course intended to cultivate an AI-trained workforce was announced.As of now, Cisco’s stock stands at $46.78, reflecting a 0.28 percent increase on the Nasdaq.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com