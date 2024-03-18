Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR), has announced that their resubmitted Biologics License Application for LYMPHIR, an IL-2-based immunotherapy for patients with relapsed or refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, has been accepted by the FDA. Patients considered for this treatment have previously undergone at least one systemic therapy. The FDA has set a PDUFA goal date of August 13, 2024.This resubmitted application comes after Citius Pharmaceuticals received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA on July 28, 2023. The company believes that it has adequately addressed both enhanced product testing and additional manufacturing controls highlighted in the letter.Continually visit rttnews.com to stay updated on such important health news.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com