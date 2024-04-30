Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB), a bank holding firm, announced on Tuesday the appointment of Ian Whinnem as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective from June 3. Whinnem will join Civista’s Executive Leadership Team and report directly to Dennis Shaffer, the President and Chief Executive Officer.Whinnem brings to Civista over 25 years of corporate finance management experience in the banking industry. His recent roles include serving as the Senior Vice President, Director of Profitability Management, and Capital Utilization at Huntington Bancshares, Inc. for the past seven years.Whinnem embarked on his professional journey with FirstMerit Corporation in 1998, where he held several finance roles. This includes working as the Director of Finance prior to Huntington’s acquisition of FirstMerit in 2016.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com