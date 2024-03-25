Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has recently confirmed that it is in talks with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to acquire a funding of as much as $575 million. The funding will be utilized for projects that aim to lessen carbon emissions in Ohio and Pennsylvania.The accumulated funds will be allocated by the DOE’s Industrial Demonstrations Program, with the goal of reducing greenhouse gases while improving the operating efficiency in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s facilities.Investments will be targeted on projects at Middletown Works DRI Plant and Electric Melting Furnaces in Ohio, followed by projects at Butler Works Induction Reheat Furnaces located in Pennsylvania. These initiatives are estimated to generate cost savings and open up new employment opportunities.Particularly, Middletown Works in Ohio is in line to receive an investment of $500 million that will aid in replacing its pre-existing blast furnace with an upgraded Hydrogen-Ready Direct Reduced Iron plant in addition to Electric Melting Furnaces. This change will enable the use of diverse fuel options, thus lessening the carbon intensity. The investment also serves to safeguard as many as 2,500 jobs.Simultaneously, Butler Works located in Pennsylvania is scheduled to receive a grant of $75 million. The funds will be utilized to intensify energy efficiency, thereby extending production capacity and securing approximately 1,300 jobs.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com