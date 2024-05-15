The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Cleveland experienced a slight decrease in its growth rate for April 2024, as indicated by recent data updates released on May 15, 2024. The index, a critical measure of inflation and consumer purchasing power, slowed to a 0.3% increase from the previous month.This marks a modest reduction from the 0.4% growth recorded in March 2024, signifying a slight easing in inflationary pressures for the region. The figures reflect the month-over-month comparison, which measures the change in prices from one month to the following month.While the decline from March’s data is marginal, it could signal a trend of cooling inflation for the Cleveland area, potentially bringing some relief to consumers and policymakers alike. Analysts will be closely monitoring upcoming data to better understand the full implications of this shift in the local economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com