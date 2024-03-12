In February 2024, the Cleveland Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the United States experienced a slight decrease, reaching 0.4%. This comes after the previous indicator had been at 0.5% in January 2024. The month-over-month comparison shows this subtle decline in the CPI. The data was updated on 12 March 2024, reflecting the latest economic trends in the country. The Cleveland CPI serves as a vital measure of inflation and economic stability, providing insights into the purchasing power of consumers in the region. As the world continues to navigate through various economic challenges, monitoring indicators like the CPI helps economists and policymakers make informed decisions to steer the economy in the right direction.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com