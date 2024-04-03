Moderna, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, recently announced that preliminary data on its investigational mRNA therapy for a condition known as propionic acidemia (PA), mRNA-3927, has been published in Nature magazine. PA is a rare, genetic metabolic disorder that arises from the body’s inability to process certain proteins and lipids due to an enzyme deficiency.The trial examined the safety, pharmacodynamics, and pharmacokinetics of mRNA-3927 in patients one year of age and older who have been genetically confirmed to have PA. During the treatment period, metabolic decompensation events were reduced by 70 percent.Moderna also reported that the therapy was well received by trial participants, with no observed dose-limiting toxicities. However, there were fifteen instances of treatment-emergent adverse events and eight serious adverse events, none of which were related to mRNA-3927.At present, Moderna’s stock on the Nasdaq is in the green, increasing by 0.22 percent to $103.88.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com