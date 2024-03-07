The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has approved the proposed agreement between Arçelik and Whirlpool. After collecting and examining an assortment of data, an autonomous CMA panel concluded that the duo will still face significant rivalry from other providers. The evidence suggested that the competitive environment has markedly transformed and is still evolving.According to Martin Coleman, the chair of the separate expert panel conducting the investigation, “The deal may not impair competition and consumers should continue to enjoy a broad array of choices.”Arçelik and Whirlpool are known as two of the most significant suppliers of major home appliances in the UK.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com