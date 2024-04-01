China Medical System Holdings Limited and Incyte have announced a collaboration and licensing agreement deal which involves CMS Skinhealth and Incyte. The agreement focusses on the development and commercialization of povorcitinib, a selective oral JAK1 inhibitor. The partners plan to research, develop, register, and commercialize the product in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and eleven Southeast Asian countries. Alongside this, they also plan a non-exclusive license to manufacture the medication in CMS’ territory. CMS will have the exclusive license to enhance and commercialize povorcitinib for autoimmune and inflammatory dermatologic diseases.In return, CMS will make a payment to Incyte upfront. Furthermore, Incyte stands to receive potential developmental and commercial milestones, along with royalties on the net sales of the licensed product within CMS’ territory.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com