CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF) has announced an increase in its share repurchase authorization to $30 million, expanding on the previous $20 million authorization granted in March 2022. This expanded program will commence on May 27, 2024.Initially, in March 2022, CNFinance’s board authorized a share repurchase program allowing the company to buy back up to $20 million of its ordinary shares in the form of American Depositary Shares (ADSs) over a 12-month period.In March 2023, the board decided to extend the program for another 12 months starting March 16, 2023. Further, in March 2024, the board approved an additional extension for 24 months beginning March 16, 2024.As of May 27, 2024, CNFinance has already repurchased approximately $18.5 million worth of ADSs.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com