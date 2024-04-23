Microsoft Corporation and The Coca-Cola Company have revealed a strategic partnership for the next five years. Coca-Cola is committing $1.1 billion to Microsoft Cloud and its associated artificial intelligence capabilities. This collaboration highlights Coca-Cola’s technological transformation, which prioritizes Microsoft Cloud as their preferred global cloud and AI platform.John Murphy, the Chief Financial Officer of The Coca-Cola Company, stated “Our partnership with Microsoft has grown exponentially, with the initial agreement of $250 million in 2020 now expanded to $1.1 billion.”Microsoft has stated that this deal is a significant stride forward in Coca-Cola’s digital transformation. The focus is on offering broader access to Microsoft’s cloud and AI platforms. This also involves the deployment of solutions like Microsoft 365, Power BI, Dynamics 365, Defender, and Fabric.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com