Cognizant and Microsoft Corporation have announced an extended collaboration aimed at bringing Microsoft’s generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Copilots to millions of users. The goal is to revolutionize business operations, enrich employee experiences, and expedite innovative developments across multiple industries.This broadened collaboration will harness Microsoft Copilot and Cognizant’s advisory and digital transmutation services. This combined effort is intended to help workers and corporate clients implement generative AI, thereby achieving significant business transformation.The partnership also holds great promise to speed up AI adoption and innovation particularly in India. It is predicted that AI will contribute between $450 billion and $500 billion to India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2025, which would represent 10% of the country’s targeted $5 trillion GDP.As part of this collaboration, Cognizant has procured 25,000 Microsoft 365 Copilot seats for its associates, as well as 500 Sales Copilot seats and 500 Services Copilot seats. This acquisition is intended to increase productivity, simplify workflows, and redefine customer experiences.Furthermore, Cognizant plans to implement Microsoft 365 Copilot for a million users within their top 2000 international clients across 11 industries. Under the aegis of Cognizant’s Synapse training program, 35,000 Cognizant developers have already been educated on Github Copilot, with an additional 40,000 developers set to receive training in the future.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com