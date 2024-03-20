The global salmon producer, Cermaq Group AS, is set to deepen its decade-long relationship with Cognizant (CTSH) as it renews their collaborative efforts. This partnership extends across both Norwegian and Canadian branches of Cermaq.The aim for Cognizant is to streamline, update, and secure Cermaq’s technology systems; these encompass infrastructure services, in-house and cloud-based technologies. At the same time, Cognizant will explore the implementation of cutting-edge trends such as Artificial Intelligence and Generative AI. Through these efforts, Cognizant aspires to diminish overall ownership costs, hasten market entry, and set the groundwork for Cermaq’s global digital ascendancy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com