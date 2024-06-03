On Monday, Coherent Corp. (COHR) announced that Jim Anderson has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. In addition, Anderson will join the company’s Board of Directors.Anderson succeeds Vincent Mattera, Jr., who is retiring from his roles as Chair and CEO of Coherent.Most recently, Anderson served as President, CEO, and board member at Lattice Semiconductors.Currently, COHR’s stock is trading at $63.30, reflecting a 10.94% increase on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com