COLOMBIA: 2017 GDP Growth Estimate Cut To 1.7% From 2% – IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reduced Colombia’s growth forecast for 2017 to 1.7%, from 2%, according to a new report on the country by Alejandro Werner, IMF’s Western Hemisphere Department director.

However, the IMF expects that the increase in infrastructure spending, an investment-friendly tax reform and confidence building following the peace agreement between the government and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) former guerrilla group would accelerate growth to 2.8% in 2018.

The estimate is also lower than the 3% growth projection of the previous report.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com