COLOMBIA: Annual Inflation In November Rises To Highest Level Since May

The Colombian Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 4.12% in November on an annual basis, after a 4.05% increase in October – marking the fastest index rise since May, said the country’s statistics office.

The Colombian inflation rate remains slightly above the 4% limit set by the central bank for this year, and above analysts’ expectations of 4.09%.

The most significant contributions to inflation in Colombia in November came from education, health, communications, entertainment and housing expenses.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.18% in November, also accelerating from October (+0.02%).

