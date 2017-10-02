COLOMBIA: Attack Overshadows Ceasefire Between Government And ELN

The ceasefire between the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group, which began at midnight Saturday, was overshadowed by an attack occurred four hours later in southwestern Colombia. Three policemen died in the assault although responsibility for the attack is still unknown.

The attack occurred in a rural area of the municipality of Miranda, department (state) of Cauca, an area where both the ELN and a dissidence of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) under the command of “Ivan Mordisco” are active. According to the local police, both groups are considered as “likely perpetrators.”

Until this morning, no group or individual have claimed responsibility.

If confirmed that the authors were FARC dissidents, this would be their worst attack since November 24 last year, when the definitive peace agreement between the government and the guerrilla group was signed.

Meanwhile, through its social media accounts, the ELN has posted messages that cast doubt on its participation in the attack. The ceasefire between Colombia and ELN is meant to last until January 9.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com