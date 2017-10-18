COLOMBIA: Chinese Delegation Visits The Country To Inspect Avocado Imports

Colombian Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Luis Zuluaga welcomed a Chinese health authority delegation to the South American country recently. Chinese inspectors intend to stay in Colombia until October 22 to evaluate quality procedures for the admissibility of Hass avocado imports into its markets.

China is expected to become the world’s largest importer of food in the near-term. Due to the growth of the Chinese middle class, the average income and the development of marketing channels in small and medium-sized cities, the demand for imported food increased in the Asian country.

According to Zuluaga, the Chinese inspectors’ visit to verify the Colombian exports is essential in a moment in which the South American country seek diversification of its agricultural products sales abroad, which in turn would influence the employment of rural people.

China is the fourth largest importer of agricultural products in the world, purchasing US$ 58.399 billion in products abroad in 2016.

