COLOMBIA: Colcap Drops 0.50% As Financial Sector Weighs

Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, fell 0.50%, closing at 1,484.05 points Monday due to the poor performance of the financial sector.

Andr?s Fonseca, an analyst at Alianza Valores, said that the financial sector was underperforming after a warning issued by Moody’s on modifications of loans rules in Colombia. The rating agency expressed concern after the Colombian Financial Superintendence has announced that it will allow customers to change their loans once in order to prevent insolvency.

Meanwhile. Avianca fell after beginning to operate flights with foreign crew amid a pilots’ strike started on September 20.

The shares of Cemex (+1.55%), Cemargos (+0.17%), and Grupo Sura (+0.10%) rose, while Bancolombia (-2.08%), Preferencial Bancolombia (-1.43%), Avianca (-1.40%), Davivienda (-0.48%), Banco de Bogot? (-0.17%), and Corficolombiana (-0.14%) fell.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed the day at 2,956.80 Colombian pesos, marking a 0.50% rise amid a holiday in the United States. Wilson Tovar, an analyst at Acciones & Valores, said that the U.S. dollar showed slight variations due to the holiday while market players await developments in Catalonia around the results of the referendum for independence.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com