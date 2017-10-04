COLOMBIA: Colcap Falls 0.26% Amid Profit-taking And Oil Decrease Abroad

Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, fell 0.26% Wednesday, closing at 1,484.12 points with the most of the shares in red.

Andr?s Fonseca, an analyst at Alianza Valores, said that the profit-taking on Bancolombia’s shares moves ahead amid a continued selling trend after the FTSE index rebalance.

Meanwhile, the decline in oil prices pushed Ecopetrol shares down 0.36%.

Avianca dropped after the Colombian Association of Civil Aviators (Acdac) rejected a resolution issued by the Civil Aeronautics of Colombia to allow the air company to hire foreign pilots to cover the gap a strike by its pilots.

The shares of ?xito (+0,90%), Nutresa (+0.67%), Cemargos (+0,40%), Grupo Aval (+0.38%), and Cesia (+0.22%) rose, while Preferencial Bancolombia (-1.75%), Bancolombia (-1.10%), ETB (-0.97%), and Ecopetrol (-0.36%) fell.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed the day at 2,935.30 Colombian pesos, marking a 0.67% fall, amid the uncertainty related to the shortlist released by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, to nominate a replacement for the current U.S. Federal Reserve bank chairwoman Janet Yellen.

