COLOMBIA: Colcap Heading To Close Higher On Ecopetrol Shares

Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, was on track to close Tuesday’s session higher as investors await the release of the state-owned oil company Ecopetrol’s quarterly results. On the afternoon, the Colcap was rising 0.79%, at 1,429.80 points.

Ramses Pestanapalmett, an analyst at Ultraserfinco, said that the market expects a positive result from Ecopetrol due to the maintenance of the production levels and the oil prices on the rise abroad.

Meanwhile, Bancolombia’s shares recovered ground due to a correction in prices, he said.

Avianca’s shares fell despite the designation by the Colombian government of a third arbitrator to settle the prolonged dispute between the airline and the pilots’ union.

The shares of Ecopetrol (+6.47%), Canacol (+1.85%), Bancolombia (+1.39%), Grupo Aval (+1.17%), and Preferencial Bancolombia (+1.21%) rose, while Cemargos (-4.01%), and Avianca (-2.94%) fell.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed the day at 3,039.89 Colombian pesos, a subtle 0.06% rise, due to the expectation generated in the local market by the tax reform in the United States.

