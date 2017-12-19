COLOMBIA: Colcap Rises 0.17%

Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, was up 0.17% Tuesday trading at 1,477.31 points near the closing time due to a positive performance from financial sector stocks and Ecopetrol’s shares.

The shares of Avianca (+1.19%), Cemargos (+1.09%), Ecopetrol (+1.03%), Davivienda (+0.76%), Banco de Bogot? (+0.44%), and Preferencial Bancolombia (+0.34%) are rising, while ETB (-3.97%) and Corficolombiana (-0.14%) trade down.

The locally traded U.S. Dollar closed at 2,971.60 Colombian pesos, marking a 0.23% drop, on the eve of the release of oil inventories data in the United States. Wilson Tovar, an analyst at Acciones & Valores, indicated that the market is looking for oil inventories in the United States expecting a new reduction.

