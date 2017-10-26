COLOMBIA: Colcap Rises With Ecopetrol's Sharp Gains

Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, rose 0.10% Thursday, closing at 1,471.17 points due to the good performance of Ecopetrol, which gained more than 5%.

Andr?s Fonseca, an analyst at Alianza Valores, said that oil prices continue to rise after Russian and Saudi officials indicated that they intend to extend production cuts by 2018.

Fonseca said that the oil rebound favored the performance of the state-owned oil company Ecopetrol and a good part of Colcap’s constituents.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed the day at 3,015.01 Colombian pesos, marking a 0.56% rise, due to investors expectation over a tax reform in the United States and the appointment of the new head of the U.S. Federal Reserve bank.

