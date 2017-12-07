COLOMBIA: Colcap Trades Higher As Oil Prices Recover From Recent Declines

Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, traded higher (+0.37%) near the close Thursday at 1,451.61 points, due to a spike in oil prices abroad.

Erika Baquero, an analyst at Alianza Valores, noted that rising oil prices after Wednesday’s rout favors the performance of the Colcap’s constituents and emerging markets that depend on the commodity.

The shares of Avianca (+2.67%), Cemargos (+1.58%), Grupo Aval (+1.20%), ?xito (+1.10%), Sura (+0.81%), Bancolombai (+0.62%), and Ecopetrol (+0.56%) are rising, while ETB (-1.19%), Canacol (-1.01%), Banco de Bogot? (-0.54%), and Nutresa (-0.43%) trade down.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed at 3,011.20 Colombian pesos, marking a 0.03% rise, amid expectations with the next board meeting of the United States Federal Reserve bank, scheduled for the next week. Wilson Tovar, an analyst at Acciones & Valores, indicated that the greenback keeps on a bullish trend despite the increase in risk prospects.

