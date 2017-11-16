COLOMBIA: Colcap Was Up 0.35% On Bancolombia And Avianca

Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, climbed 0.35% in the late afternoon Thursday at 1,435.63 points, due to the good performance of Bancolombia’s and Avianca’s shares.

Ramses Pestanapalmett, an analyst at Ultraserfinco, indicated that Bancolombia (+1.51%) has picked up for the second consecutive day due to corrections on the eve of the MSCI index rebalancing.

Sergio Naranjo, an analyst at Alianza Valores, indicated that Avianca’s shares (+3.30%) are still rebounding after a change in its target price by the Deutsche Bank.

The shares of Promigas (+1.27%), Preferencial Bancolombia (+1,19%), Celsia (+0.98%), and Sura (+0.70%) also trade higher, while Cemargos (-2.35%) and Canacol (-0.99%) are falling.

Meanwhile, the locally traded U.S. dollar closed the day at 3,015.35 Colombian pesos, marking a 0.41% drop due to delays in the approval of a tax reform in the United States. Wilson Tovar, an analyst at Acciones & Valores, indicated that the delays could affect the greenback quotation in the next few days.

