COLOMBIA: Congress Decides On Rules For Farc Arrival

Colombia’s joint Senate and House Committees will resume voting on the statutory law of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace. The session will discuss a measure intend to forbid former guerrillas accused of crimes against humanity of being elected to the Colombian Congress.

Under the peace agreement signed last year by the country’s government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), the former guerrilla, now disarmed and converted into a political party, would have a bench in the Congress.

So far it is given as certain that leaders of the FARC as Rodrigo Londo?o, Pablo Catatumbo, Iv?n M?rquez, among others, would arrive at the Congress after next year’s elections.

In the bill proposed by the Green Alliance Senator Claudia L?pez, former guerrillas accused of crimes against humanity should first be submitted to the Special Jurisdiction for Peace.

The Special Jurisdiction for Peace is the model of transitional justice adopted in the so-called Comprehensive System of Truth, Justice, Reparation and Non-Repetition agreed between the Colombian government and the FARC. The system is aimed at investigating, clarifying and sanctioning human rights violations by the parties involved in a conflict that lasted for more than half a century.

