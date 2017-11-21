COLOMBIA: Crisis In Venezuela Complicates Peace Process – Foreign Minister

Colombian Foreign Minister Mar?a ?ngela Holgu?n, who met in Washington with her U.S. counterpart Rex Tillerson, told reporters that the massive arrival of Venezuelan citizens fleeing the economic and political crisis in their country complicates the situation in Colombia, which seeks to overcome an armed conflict of more than half a century.

Holgu?n also indicated that the situation in the neighboring country “complicates the post-conflict to the extent that the resources that the Colombian state has to respond to the commitments made in the [peace] agreement on health, education, roads, productive projects [could be compromised] due to the additional cost of receiving thousands of Venezuelans.”

The Colombian Foreign Minister estimated that “in the last year and a half, some 450,000 Venezuelans arrived in Colombia,” commenting that the Venezuelans are also seeking Brazil, Peru, and Chile.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com