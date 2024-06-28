In a significant monetary policy shift, Colombia has lowered its benchmark interest rate to 11.25% in July 2023 from the previous rate of 11.75%. The move reflects the central bank’s response to evolving economic conditions and aims to stimulate economic activity. The data, freshly updated as of 28 June 2024, provides insights into the country’s strategic adjustments over the specified period.The 0.5% rate cut highlights the central bank’s cautious approach to balancing inflationary pressures with the need to support growth amidst a challenging global economic landscape. It is expected that this easing in monetary policy will help alleviate borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, thereby fostering investment and spending.Analysts are closely monitoring the implications of this decision. The central bank’s actions suggest a proactive stance in navigating economic uncertainties while striving to maintain a stable financial environment. As the Colombian economy adapts, stakeholders are keenly observing how these policy changes will unfold in the broader economic context.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com