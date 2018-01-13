COLOMBIA: European Union Calls On ELN To Stop Violence And Renew Ceasefire

The European Union (EU) has demanded that the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group immediately cease its attacks and “quickly” resume negotiations with the Colombian government to renew the ceasefire that expired on January 9, to “secure the gains of peace.”

“The EU asks that the discussions for its extension be resumed quickly to ensure the gains of peace and confidence built up in the last three months,” the European diplomatic service said in a statement.

“The different attacks perpetrated by the National Liberation Army in different parts of Colombia are unacceptable,” the EU said.

Hours after the end of the ceasefire between the ELN and the government, the guerrillas perpetrated several attacks against the country’s oil infrastructure.

The bombings led the President Juan Manuel Santos to provisionally suspend talks, ordering the government’s negotiating team stationed in Quito back to Bogot?.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com