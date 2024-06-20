Colombia’s import sector has shown a remarkable turnaround in April 2024, as per the latest data updated on June 20, 2024. The import indicator surged to an impressive 18.10%, marking a significant shift from the previous month’s -18.80%. This notable change indicates a strong recovery in the nation’s import activities.The year-over-year comparison highlights the extent of this transformation. In April 2023, the country faced a substantial decline in imports, with the indicator sitting at a -18.80%. However, this year’s positive turnaround to 18.10% reflects a renewed demand and improved economic conditions.Economists and market analysts will closely monitor this development to assess its impact on Colombia’s overall economic performance and trade balance in the coming months. This substantial increase in imports could signal a broader economic recovery, bolstering Colombia’s position in the global market. Tunisia, Croatia, and Korea were major import partners contributing to this recovery. Further analysis is needed to understand the long-term implications and sustainability of this growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com