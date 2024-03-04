According to the latest data released on March 4, 2024, Colombia’s exports saw a significant increase in January 2024 compared to the same month a year ago. The previous indicator for exports in December 2023 was at -4.2%, but in January 2024, the current indicator showed a positive growth of 1.3%, resulting in a 5.5% year-over-year increase. This positive change indicates a notable improvement in Colombia’s export performance, suggesting a positive impact on the country’s economy. As global trade continues to recover from the impacts of the pandemic, Colombia’s export sector seems to be gaining momentum, providing a hopeful outlook for the nation’s economic growth in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com