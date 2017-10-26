COLOMBIA: Fitch Keeps BBB Rating Unchanged

Fitch Ratings affirmed Colombia’s BBB rating with a stable outlook, as it reflects the country’s long history of macroeconomic and financial stability. According to the report, Colombia’s economy has adjusted to the sharp fall in oil prices abroad and the terms of trade have begun to improve.

Fitch clarified that ratings are constrained by high commodity dependency, limited fiscal flexibility, and structural constraints, such as low per capita gross domestic product (GDP) and weak governance indicators compared to peers.

Colombia’s current account deficit narrowed to 4.3% in 2016 and Fitch expects it to fall even further in 2017, to 3.8% of GDP, largely due to a spike in exports driven by higher average oil prices, as well as by the strong performance of non-traditional exports.

Inflation has returned to the 3% target with the central bank’s one percentual point margin in 2017, after reaching to about 9% in July 2016, partly as a result of the sharp depreciation of the Colombian peso. The agency expects that inflation will continue to fall to 3.6% in 2018.

Finally, the rating agency said that Colombia’s economy is expected to grow 1.9% in 2017, from 2% in 2016. Fitch forecasts an acceleration of growth in 2018 to 2.8%.

