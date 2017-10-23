COLOMBIA: Government Authorizes ELN-FARC Meeting In Quito

The Colombian delegation in talks with the National Liberation Army authorized a meeting between the guerrilla group and the Revolutionary Alternative Forces of Colombia (FARC) representatives in Quito.

Scheduled to last until October 25, the meeting is aimed at allowing an exchange of experiences related to the peace talks that led to a definitive agreement between the Colombian government and the FARC group turned into a political party.

The transfer of FARC members to Quito will be coordinated by the International Committee of the International Red Cross and will be accompanied by the guarantor countries.

