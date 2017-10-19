COLOMBIA: Government To Refrain From Issuing Global Bonds In The Short Term

Colombia’s government will refrain from new debt issuances in the global markets in the short term, said the country’s Finance Minister, Mauricio C?rdenas.

“We do not need more financing from the international markets, and we have reduced our requests with the international banking system,” C?rdenas said.

“All this because of the deficit reduction, the government financing needs are smaller, and we have the resources of the arbitration award paid by the companies of mobile telephony which will help us reduce our external indebtedness,” he added.

C?rdenas also said that “the fiscal solidity of the country, which is a factor of confidence, credibility and the fundamental pillar of this economy, is what should ensure to all Colombians that we have a well-managed, responsible economy.”

