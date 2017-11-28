COLOMBIA: House Of Representatives Approves Special Jurisdiction For Peace

In an 84-0 vote, the Colombian House of Representatives approved the establishment of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), set up to bring to justice the main players of the more than half a century armed conflict between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

The bill should now be reconciled by the Senate and the House. After that, it will go to the Constitutional Court before being signed into law by the President Juan Manuel Santos.

This measure sets the rules by which former guerrillas and soldiers accused of crimes against humanity and war crimes during the armed conflict will face justice.

Among the approved topics, the House authorized with conditions that former guerrillas may be elected to Congress, take office and remain in their seats. Also, it was agreed that restorative justice will address the needs and dignity of the victims and will be applied in an ethnic and gender approach, with protection for the accused, victims, and witnesses.

Meanwhile, former guerrillas or soldier who relapses in drug trade after December 1, 2016, will be subject to extradition, among other points.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com