COLOMBIA: Russia Reopens Its Market For Colombian Beef

Russia announced on Wednesday the reopening of its market to Colombian beef after the South American country regained its FMD-free status. The announcement was made by the Colombian Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Mar?a Lorena Guti?rrez.

She posted on her Twitter account that the first exports should come out in January.

“After the recertification of the country as free of foot-and-mouth disease, Russia, as the main buyer of beef, announced the reopening of its market. The first exports will come out in January,” she wrote.

The World Organization for Animal Health restored Colombia’s sanitary status as a country free of foot-and-mouth disease with vaccination less than six months after outbreaks hit three Colombian states earlier this year.

