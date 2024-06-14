Bogotá, Colombia – In a significant turnaround, Colombia’s retail sales have shown remarkable improvement for April 2024, as indicated by the latest data updated on June 14, 2024. The current retail sales indicator has reached -1.6%, a major improvement from the previous month’s indicator of -5.6%.This positive shift marks a notable year-over-year comparison, highlighting a recovery from last year. By comparing the current April data to the same month in the previous year, it is evident that Colombia’s retail sector is moving towards stabilization after a steep decline. The previous year-over-year indicator reflected a -5.6% change, indicating substantial economic challenges faced by the country.April 2024’s improved indicator of -1.6% suggests that consumer confidence might be experiencing a resurgence, and the retail sector is gradually recovering. This could potentially spur further economic activities and provide a much-needed boost to Colombia’s overall economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com