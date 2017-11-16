COLOMBIA: Senate Approves The Special Jurisdiction For Peace

The Colombian Senate approved most of the articles of the bill that regulates the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), considered the backbone of the peace agreement between the South American country’s government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) former guerrilla group.

The Senate passed the rules for FARC’s political inclusion, now that the former guerrilla is disbanded and turned into a political party. Former guerrillas will be able to register as candidates in next year’s general election as long as they have not been accused of crimes related to the insurgency, extinguished last year after more than half a century of violence.

The Special Jurisdiction for Peace will be responsible, for the next 15 years, for taking to justice the former guerrillas involved in the peace agreement with the government.

The vote in the Senate was only possible after a Constitutional Court’s ruling on the issue after senators contrary to FARC’s political inclusion imposed regimental hurdles to the bill. Now the bill follows to the House of Representatives.

