COLOMBIA: Trade Deficit Decreases In August On Annual Basis

Colombia’s trade balance recorded a US$ 929.6 million deficit in August, from a US$ 991.1 million deficit in the same period of 2016, the country’s statistics office said on Wednesday.

This is the sixth time that Colombia posts a trade deficit in August since 2007. The last trade surplus for that month was in 2014 (US$ 142.5 million).

Colombian export revenue in August totaled US$ 3.071 billion, rising 1.43% from a year before, while imports were 0.4% lower, at US$ 4.001 billion.

The fall in Colombian imports was due to a 21.1% decrease in the group of fuels and extractive industries’ products.

