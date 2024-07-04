Colombia’s export sector has faced a startling shift, as the growth indicators that marked April metamorphosed into a stark decline by May. As recently updated on July 4, 2024, the nation witnessed its exports plummet to -1.10% in May, a significant downturn compared to the 17.90% growth registered just a month prior in April 2024.The shift is particularly dramatic when considering the year-over-year comparison; previously, in April, the Colombian export market was buoyant with almost 18% growth compared to the same month in the previous year. In contrast, May’s statistics reflect a contraction of 1.10% compared to May of 2023.This decline could point to a myriad of underlying issues affecting Colombia’s economic landscape, including potential changes in global demand, commodity prices, or political and trade policies. Stakeholders will be watching closely to see if this downward trend continues or if June heralds a rebound in the nation’s export performance.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com